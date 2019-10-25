Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Given a $43.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Bank of America set a $43.00 price target on Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) in a research note published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Gabelli started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $47.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.82.

Shares of SLB opened at $35.11 on Monday. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $54.25. The firm has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,601.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 96,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 15.5% in the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 9,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 171,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 125,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 868.0% in the second quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 242,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after purchasing an additional 217,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

