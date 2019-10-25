SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.94.

SCPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SciPlay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

SciPlay stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. SciPlay has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.21.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Marchetti acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $103,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCPL. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SciPlay in the second quarter worth $67,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in SciPlay in the second quarter worth $123,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in SciPlay in the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SciPlay in the second quarter worth $278,000. 18.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

