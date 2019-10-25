Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Director Sells $278,000.00 in Stock

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephen J. Luczo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $276,450.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,622,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,054,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.48. Seagate Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The data storage provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 72.07% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 52.28%.

Several brokerages have commented on STX. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Craig Hallum downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, FBN Securities boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,036,970 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $95,982,000 after buying an additional 101,002 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,123 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

