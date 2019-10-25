Semux One Day Trading Volume Tops $15,372.00 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 25.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Over the last week, Semux has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One Semux coin can now be bought for about $0.0966 or 0.00001129 BTC on popular exchanges. Semux has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $15,372.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00037086 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009583 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008648 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003709 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00001107 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000187 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Semux Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,068,550 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org.

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

