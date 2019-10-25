Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 53.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,401. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Hershey Co has a 12-month low of $99.15 and a 12-month high of $162.20. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.60.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 15.51%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hershey to $133.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hershey from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hershey from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.07.

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.38, for a total transaction of $490,978.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,230 shares in the company, valued at $13,181,967.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $582,617.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,761 shares in the company, valued at $23,985,982.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,009 shares of company stock worth $7,549,872. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

