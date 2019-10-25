Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) in a report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 186 ($2.43) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Serica Energy stock traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 140 ($1.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,230. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 128.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 123.39. Serica Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 96 ($1.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 146 ($1.91). The company has a market cap of $373.57 million and a PE ratio of 3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Serica Energy Company Profile

Serica Energy plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, as well as exploration interests in the Atlantic margins offshore Ireland and Namibia; and an 18% non-operated interest in the Erskine field in the Central North Sea.

