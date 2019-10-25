ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $285.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $315.00 to $285.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $332.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ServiceNow from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $291.10.

NYSE NOW traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $241.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,337,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,594. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,206.10, a P/E/G ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.62. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $147.63 and a fifty-two week high of $303.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. ServiceNow had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $885.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,560 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $410,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total transaction of $5,725,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,414 shares of company stock valued at $22,704,540 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.6% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

