SG Capital Management LLC Makes New $302,000 Investment in Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 97,096 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. SG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Ballantyne Strong as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,903 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 22,774 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Ballantyne Strong stock remained flat at $$2.75 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,415. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $4.45.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.27 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Global Investors Fundamental bought 16,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $48,368.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 261,197 shares of company stock worth $792,583.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

