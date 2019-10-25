SG Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 191,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,100,000. Brooks Automation makes up approximately 1.3% of SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRKS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Brooks Automation by 43.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Brooks Automation in the second quarter worth about $212,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the second quarter worth about $3,069,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

BRKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 67.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.40. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $42.59.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $203.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

