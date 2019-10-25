SG Capital Management LLC Raises Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

SG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 112,617 shares during the period. H&E Equipment Services makes up approximately 3.0% of SG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. SG Capital Management LLC owned 1.52% of H&E Equipment Services worth $15,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HEES. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 39,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 56,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

HEES traded up $2.91 on Friday, reaching $34.63. The company had a trading volume of 45,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,008. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $33.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.57.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. H&E Equipment Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

