Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SHLX. Mizuho lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays set a $21.00 price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Shell Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.

Shares of SHLX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.84. 7,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,300. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.60. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $21.99.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.43 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 97.92% and a negative return on equity of 137.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLX. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 213.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $43,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 2,311.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531 shares during the period. 51.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

