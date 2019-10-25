Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $650.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $565.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHW. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $487.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $517.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $600.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $589.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.76.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $575.03. The stock had a trading volume of 263,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,161. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $355.28 and a 12-month high of $578.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $546.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.59.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,627 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $837,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David F. Hodnik sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.57, for a total value of $261,306.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,903.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,810,168. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.9% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,841,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

