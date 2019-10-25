Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Raised to $650.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “top pick” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $606.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $589.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.76.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $574.95. 13,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,161. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $355.28 and a 1 year high of $578.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $546.97 and its 200 day moving average is $489.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $2,710,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,906.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $837,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,810,168 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 9.2% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 15.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $1,102,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 225,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,827,000 after buying an additional 12,085 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

