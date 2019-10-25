Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

MTW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manitowoc from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Manitowoc has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Shares of MTW opened at $12.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. Manitowoc has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29. The firm has a market cap of $442.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.13.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $504.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Firefly Value Partners LP increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 4.4% during the second quarter. Firefly Value Partners LP now owns 3,521,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,685,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,342,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,500,000 after buying an additional 65,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,479,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,131,000 after buying an additional 18,250 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Manitowoc during the second quarter worth $30,401,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 62.9% during the second quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,967,000 after buying an additional 411,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

