Sidoti Trims Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) Target Price to $23.00

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) had its price target cut by Sidoti from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CECO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Career Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Career Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Career Education in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Career Education from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Career Education from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of CECO stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 569,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average is $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. Career Education has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $156.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. Career Education had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Career Education will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,249.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 15,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $325,574.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 128,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,395.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,808 shares of company stock worth $5,367,442 over the last ninety days. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Career Education during the second quarter worth $225,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Career Education by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 923,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Career Education by 5.1% during the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Career Education by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 875,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,693,000 after purchasing an additional 39,874 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Career Education by 154.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 310,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 188,785 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Career Education Company Profile

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

