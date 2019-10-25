Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNNA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNNA) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNNA opened at $0.18 on Friday. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.16. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sienna Biopharmaceuticals will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 14,954 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 24,480 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Sienna Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs in various therapeutic areas. It develops therapies in immunology and inflammation that target select pathways in tissues, such as skin. The company's lead product candidates include SNA-120, a first-in-class inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase A, which is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and associated pruritus; and SNA-125, a topical dual Janus kinase 3 inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus.

