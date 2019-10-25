Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Issues Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) updated its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.34-0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.42. Silgan also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.12-2.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLGN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Silgan from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silgan from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Silgan from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silgan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.38.

Get Silgan alerts:

NASDAQ SLGN traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $30.86. 8,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,011. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.77. Silgan has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $31.69.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silgan will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Silgan news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,444 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $323,972.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Alden sold 2,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $59,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,404.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.