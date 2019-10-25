Simulations Plus’ (SLP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.38. 113,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,350. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The firm has a market cap of $583.80 million, a PE ratio of 66.68 and a beta of -0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $860,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,087,918 shares in the company, valued at $182,452,739.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 690 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $26,123.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,960.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,690 shares of company stock worth $1,756,043. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $517,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Simulations Plus by 444.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Simulations Plus by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Simulations Plus by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 253,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

