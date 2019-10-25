SingularityNET (AGI) Hits Market Cap of $11.40 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 25th. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, Liqui and Kucoin. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $11.40 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00198259 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.21 or 0.01475179 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00030319 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00089733 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET’s genesis date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, Liqui, Tidex, DragonEX, Kucoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

