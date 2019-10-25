Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Given New $54.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price objective cut by SunTrust Banks to $54.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.40.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Shares of SIX stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,289,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,946. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.61. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $64.28.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $621.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.90 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CFO Marshall Barber sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total transaction of $27,602.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 643 shares of company stock worth $37,865 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 8.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 10.0% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $178,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.