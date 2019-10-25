Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $3,058,675.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNA opened at $165.55 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.99. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $901.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $180.00 price target on shares of Snap-on and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.60.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

