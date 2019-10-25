Snc-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.73

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.73 and traded as low as $14.00. Snc-Lavalin Group shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 5,096 shares.

SNCAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Snc-Lavalin Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.57.

Snc-Lavalin Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNCAF)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

