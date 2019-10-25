Social Activity Token (SAT) Achieves Market Cap of $76,967.00

Social Activity Token (CURRENCY:SAT) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Over the last week, Social Activity Token has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Social Activity Token token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, IDEX and YoBit. Social Activity Token has a market capitalization of $76,967.00 and $99.00 worth of Social Activity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008264 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00068245 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00381570 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011625 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001478 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008348 BTC.

About Social Activity Token

Social Activity Token (SAT) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Social Activity Token’s total supply is 470,763,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,967,463 tokens. Social Activity Token’s official Twitter account is @sandblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Social Activity Token’s official website is sphere.social. The official message board for Social Activity Token is medium.com/@sphereofficial.

Social Activity Token Token Trading

Social Activity Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Activity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Activity Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Social Activity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

