Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is a clinical-stage dermatology company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its product candidates include VERED for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea, TWIN and SIRS-T for the treatment of acne vulgaris, which are in its clinical stage. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.is based in Israel. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

NASDAQ SLGL traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.97. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 8.00. The firm has a market cap of $151.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.50. Sol Gel Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $11.36.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 300.12% and a negative return on equity of 67.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Research analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Sol Gel Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sol Gel Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 1,545,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,750,000 after purchasing an additional 76,585 shares in the last quarter. 19.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sol Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

