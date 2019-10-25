Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Trading 0.1% Higher

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.91, 14,622 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 349,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SLDB shares. Svb Leerink raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Chardan Capital raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of $566.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that Solid Biosciences Inc will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLDB. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter worth $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. 46.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

