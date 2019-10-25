South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SJI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Maxim Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.43.

SJI stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.14. 203,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,416. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $34.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.51.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $266.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.12 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 7.97%. South Jersey Industries’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 120,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

