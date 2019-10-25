South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Issues Earnings Results

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $40.68 million during the quarter.

Shares of SPFI stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $16.73. The stock had a trading volume of 61,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,759. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. South Plains Financial has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded South Plains Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

