Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,910 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 58.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 price objective on Southern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.70.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $115,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,607.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 123,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $7,642,986.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,305 shares in the company, valued at $11,836,040.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,533 shares of company stock worth $12,386,567 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,830,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.56. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.36.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Southern’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

