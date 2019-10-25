Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $23.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 24.04%.

NASDAQ SONA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.53. The stock had a trading volume of 808 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,440. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $16.27. The company has a market cap of $374.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Southern National Banc. of Virginia alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on SONA shares. ValuEngine raised Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern National Banc. of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern National Banc. of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.