Spark New Zealand (ASX:SPK) Trading Down 3.5%

Spark New Zealand Ltd (ASX:SPK) shares fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$4.10 ($2.91) and last traded at A$4.13 ($2.93), 886,948 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,060,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$4.28 ($3.04).

The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is A$3.75.

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. Spark New Zealand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.78%.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile (ASX:SPK)

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications, and information and communications technology (ICT) products and services primarily in New Zealand. The company's Spark Home, Mobile & Business segment offers a range of services and content, data, and voice services across fiber, wireless, and copper broadband, mobile, online video entertainment, and nationwide Wi-Fi zones to consumer and small business customers.

