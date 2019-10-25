SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPTN. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SpartanNash from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of SpartanNash from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

SPTN traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $13.89. 506,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,039. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.55. The stock has a market cap of $498.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 51,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 20,150 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 268,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 370,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 59,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

