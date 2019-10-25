SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Stake Reduced by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNK. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 107.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 251,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789,866 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1,115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 2,521,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,681,000 after buying an additional 2,313,900 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 207.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,119,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,960,000 after buying an additional 2,105,235 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,231,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,652,000 after buying an additional 2,020,371 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 232.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 1,893,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,097,000 after buying an additional 1,323,055 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $108.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.69. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.76 and a 1 year high of $109.62.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

