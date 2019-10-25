SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 274.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,734 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 795,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,012,000 after purchasing an additional 71,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $142.79 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $113.42 and a 12 month high of $146.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.73.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

