Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Buys 4,540 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co comprises 2.3% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 643.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.64. 10,408,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,247,810. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average is $47.24. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $55.04. The company has a market capitalization of $224.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $22.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $23.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

