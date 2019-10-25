Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Invests $255,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $8,993,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 59.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,764,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,317,260,000 after buying an additional 6,650,061 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19,082.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,919,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,952,000 after buying an additional 5,888,658 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 796.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,838,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,643 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7,878.1% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,259,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,794 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,369,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,631,830. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $143.46 and a one year high of $195.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.29.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

