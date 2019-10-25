Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) versus Telecom Argentina (OTCMKTS:TEO) Head to Head Comparison

Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) and Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Spectrum Global Solutions alerts:

3.7% of Telecom Argentina shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of Spectrum Global Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Telecom Argentina shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Spectrum Global Solutions and Telecom Argentina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Global Solutions 0.09% -0.68% 0.24% Telecom Argentina 6.83% 5.85% 3.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Spectrum Global Solutions and Telecom Argentina, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Global Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Telecom Argentina 1 2 0 0 1.67

Telecom Argentina has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.01%. Given Telecom Argentina’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Telecom Argentina is more favorable than Spectrum Global Solutions.

Dividends

Telecom Argentina pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.5%. Spectrum Global Solutions does not pay a dividend. Telecom Argentina pays out 364.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility and Risk

Spectrum Global Solutions has a beta of -1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 220% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telecom Argentina has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spectrum Global Solutions and Telecom Argentina’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Global Solutions $34.55 million 0.02 -$1.29 million N/A N/A Telecom Argentina $4.53 billion 0.94 $187.94 million $0.34 29.18

Telecom Argentina has higher revenue and earnings than Spectrum Global Solutions.

Summary

Telecom Argentina beats Spectrum Global Solutions on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spectrum Global Solutions Company Profile

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. provides services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors primarily in Canada, the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the Caribbean. The company's engineering, design, construction, installation, and maintenance services support the build-out, maintenance, upgrade, and operation of fiber optic, Ethernet, copper, wireless, wireline, utility, and enterprise networks. It also offers an array of operations, construction, project, and program management professional required to facilitate the networks from the design and planning phase, engineer evaluation and sign off, regulatory, installation, commissioning, and maintain various types of Wi-Fi and wide-area networks, distributed antenna system networks, and small cell distribution networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), cable broadband multiple system operators, and enterprise customers. In addition, the company designs, installs, and maintains hardware solutions for OEMs that support voice, data, and optical networks. Further, it offers consulting and professional solutions to the service-provider and enterprise market, including project management, network implementation, network installation, network upgrades, rebuilds, maintenance, and consulting services. Additionally, the company provides network systems design, site acquisition services, asset audits, architectural and engineering services, program management, construction management and inspection, installation, maintenance, and other technical services, as well as in-field design, computer aided design and drawing services, fiber, and distributed antenna system deployments. The company was formerly known as Mantra Venture Group Ltd. and changed its name to Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. in December 2017. Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Longwood, Florida.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment. It also provides mobile telecommunications services that include voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, mobile multimedia, short message, online streaming, corporate email, social network access, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices that include handsets, Modems mifi and wingles, smart watches under the Personal brand. In addition, the company offers data transmission and Internet services comprising broadband, Internet dedicated lines, private networks, national and international video streaming, transportation of radio and TV signals, and video conferencing services; and programming and other cable television services. The company was formerly known as Cablevisión S.A. and changed its name to Telecom Argentina S.A. in January 2018. Telecom Argentina S.A. was founded in 1979 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.