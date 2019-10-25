Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Cut to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $80.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $89.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.24.

Shares of SPR traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.45. The stock had a trading volume of 15,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,050. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $64.48 and a one year high of $100.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 56.85%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $39,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,685.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

