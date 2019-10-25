SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-$0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.2-$72.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.99 million.

NASDAQ SPSC traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.24. 902,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,600. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $59.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.64, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.63.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPS Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded SPS Commerce from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on SPS Commerce to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.61.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 10,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,612.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,859,610.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $2,815,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,696,217.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

