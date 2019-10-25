St. James Investment Company LLC Decreases Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

St. James Investment Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 576,813 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,199 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon makes up 2.4% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $26,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 305.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 471,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,803,000 after buying an additional 354,862 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $8,878,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. H2O AM LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% in the second quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 316,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,995,000 after buying an additional 16,830 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $2,230,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,063.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BK. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.59. 3,797,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,113,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.94 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

