St. James Investment Company LLC Purchases 1,650 Shares of Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE)

St. James Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. St. James Investment Company LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Ranger Equity Bear ETF worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Ranger Equity Bear ETF by 57.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 901,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 329,888 shares during the period.

HDGE stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.26. 2,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,267. Ranger Equity Bear ETF has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.64.

