Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) CEO Eric Sills Sells 1,358 Shares

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) CEO Eric Sills sold 1,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $66,691.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,394,470.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.85. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $56.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $305.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

