Star Entertainment Group (ASX:SGR) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.93

Shares of Star Entertainment Group Ltd (ASX:SGR) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$4.93 ($3.50) and last traded at A$4.75 ($3.37), with a volume of 10190761 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$4.70 ($3.33).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.99.

In other news, insider Zlatko Todorcevski purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$3.88 ($2.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$116,460.00 ($82,595.74). Also, insider Katie Lahey purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.80 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,950.00 ($26,914.89).

About Star Entertainment Group (ASX:SGR)

The Star Entertainment Group Limited, an integrated resort company, provides gaming, entertainment, and hospitality services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. It owns and operates The Star Sydney casino, which includes hotels, apartment complex, restaurants, and bars; The Star Gold Coast casino, which consists of hotel, theatre, restaurants, and bars; and Treasury casino in Brisbane that comprises hotel, restaurants, and bars.

