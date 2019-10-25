STARPHARMA HOLD/S (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of STARPHARMA HOLD/S (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) rose 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75, approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of STARPHARMA HOLD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.66.

About STARPHARMA HOLD/S (OTCMKTS:SPHRY)

Starpharma Holdings Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company focuses on the development of VivaGel, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis, and as a condom coating for the prevention of sexually transmitted infections, as well as VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom.

