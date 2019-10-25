State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Twitter were worth $7,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,824 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 31.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,936 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at $1,125,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.1% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 84,261 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Twitter by 24.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,278,167 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,608,000 after purchasing an additional 255,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.46.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $30.52. 26,749,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,504,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.59. Twitter Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.26 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.21 million. Twitter had a net margin of 71.46% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Matthew Derella sold 18,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $725,381.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Kaiden sold 9,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $406,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,921 shares of company stock worth $4,002,540 over the last three months. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

