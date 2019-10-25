State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in VF were worth $6,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of VF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of VF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,415,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of VF by 175.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of VF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of VF in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (up previously from $104.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on VF from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.36.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.93 per share, for a total transaction of $157,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,109,217.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Laura C. Meagher sold 6,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $558,510.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,687.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,707 shares of company stock worth $6,306,230. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock traded down $5.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,325,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $67.18 and a twelve month high of $96.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.63.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). VF had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. VF’s payout ratio is currently 45.50%.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

