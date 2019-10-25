State of Michigan Retirement System Has $10.83 Million Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 10,335.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 910,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $417,367,000 after buying an additional 901,977 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,534,464,000 after buying an additional 90,828 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 21.2% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 465,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,425,000 after buying an additional 81,536 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 245.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 101,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,638,000 after buying an additional 72,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 107.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,583,000 after buying an additional 69,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $589.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $470.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.76.

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,284 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $2,710,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,906.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David F. Hodnik sold 501 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.57, for a total transaction of $261,306.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,903.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,810,168. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

SHW traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $575.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,161. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $355.28 and a 52 week high of $578.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $546.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $489.59.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

