State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 48,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 206,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 9,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 24,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.95. 190,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,770,187. The stock has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.48. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.81 and a fifty-two week high of $97.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

