Stephens Inc. AR Buys 50,380 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 360.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,380 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $35,649,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,340,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,283,000 after acquiring an additional 186,448 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,230,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,641,000 after acquiring an additional 112,107 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,176,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,348,000 after acquiring an additional 118,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,226,000 after acquiring an additional 100,890 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJK remained flat at $$23.92 on Friday. 48,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,767. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $24.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average is $24.02.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.0731 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%.

