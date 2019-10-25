Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.31 Million Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,573,440.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 79,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IONS traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,247. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a current ratio of 10.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.48 and a 200-day moving average of $66.29. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $45.82 and a 12 month high of $86.58.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.31 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 49.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI set a $76.00 price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

