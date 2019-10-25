Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 2,101 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 19,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at about $438,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7,765.2% during the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 471,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,214,000 after purchasing an additional 465,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KRE traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.66. 123,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,277,772. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $43.95 and a 12-month high of $57.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average of $52.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3301 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

